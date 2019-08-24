Death of Arun Jaitley has left a void for all of us: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said that the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left "a void for all of us."

Taking to Twitter, Badal wrote: "Arun Jaitley ji's passing has left a void for all of us. A distinguished parliamentarian and visionary, Jaitley ji won people's respect by his unflinching efforts for public welfare & nation-building. May Guru Sahib grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family."

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday afternoon.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

He was appointed the Finance Minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

The former Finance Minister was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

