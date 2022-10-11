Death of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is huge loss for country, says Def Min Rajnath Singh

Saifai (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Expressing grief over the death of Samajwadi Party veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that he was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country.

Singh arrived in Saifai on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute to the SP leader. He came on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay tributes to the former Defence Minister.

"We had a very strong relationship. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a big personality in Indian politics, it is a huge loss for the country. We all have come here to pay our tribute to him. PM Modi could not come here but he asked me to pay tribute on his behalf," Singh told ANI.

Taking to Twitter Singh said, "I paid my last respect to the former Defense Minister of the country and the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai today. Paid my last respects to Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji in Saifai today."

"I paid floral tributes sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mulayam Singh," he added.

"Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations. Whenever he met him, he would talk about many subjects with a very open mind. Interactions with him on many occasions will always be fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief," Singh tweeted.

"Yadav was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades. In his long public life, he worked in many positions and contributed to the development of the country, society and the state. His death is very painful," he further said.



The last rites of Samajwadi party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav were performed at his ancestral village, Saifai in Uttar Pradesh today and were attended by senior leaders and top officials.

Mulayam Singh passed away on Monday morning at the age of 82 at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital due to age-related ailments. He was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) last Sunday after his health deteriorated. He is survived by two sons, Akhilesh and Prateek.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and PSP chief Shivpal Yadav were present at the last rites ceremony of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and other leaders of the party reached the ancestral village to attend the last rites of former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Etawah district, Mulayam Singh rose quickly in politics and became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice; he also served in the Union government once as the Defence Minister.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

His career began when he was elected MLA in 1967 at the age of 28. He founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992, and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the party's reins later and is now its president. (ANI)

