Death penalty to Batla House case convict a matter of relief: Delhi Special Cell DCP

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who worked with Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma, killed in the 2008 Batla House encounter, on Monday said the court's verdict awarding the death penalty to the convict is a "matter of relief."

"I worked with him (Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma) for over four years. He was a professional officer. It is a matter of relief that his killer has been awarded the death penalty," Yadav told ANI.

A Delhi Court on Monday awarded the death penalty to the 2008 Batla House encounter case convict Ariz Khan calling it the rarest of rare cases.



Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also slapped a fine of Rs 11 lakh against the convict and directed that out of the fine amount, Rs 10 lakh to be released to the family of deceased Mohan Chand Sharma as compensation.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police urged the court to award the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Representing Delhi Police, Public Prosecutor AT Ansari told the judge that it was a gruesome murder of law enforcement officer and defender of justice while discharging his duty and therefore a serious exercise is required to be undertaken in this case for determining the quantum of sentence.

The incident took place a week after five serial blasts had hit Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Special Cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter. (ANI)