Death sentence of rape convicts mitigated by Mumbai court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Monday commuted the death sentence of two rape convicts into life imprisonment.

The court converted the capital punishment of Purushottam Borate and Pradeep Kokate citing unprecedented delay in their execution.

The two men were convicted in March 2012 for rape and murder of a BPO employee in Pune in November 2007.

Both the convicts, however, filed petitions and sought a stay from the High Court on the grounds that there had been an unprecedented delay in deciding on their mercy petitions as well as the issuance of warrants for the execution of the death penalty.

A death warrant issued for June 24 was stayed by the High Court after hearing the petition of the two convicts last month. (ANI)