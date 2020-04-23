Death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 61 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): A 41-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away at Pune Hospital today taking the death toll to 61 in the district.

A total of 5,652 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra. 789 of the patients have been cured while 269 have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

686 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

