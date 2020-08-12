Death toll due to floods in Bihar rises to 24, over 75 lakh people affected

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 12 (ANI): The death toll due to floods in Bihar has reached 24 and the number of people affected across 16 districts crossed 75 lakh mark on Tuesday, as per the state government.

Around 10 people have died in Darbhanga while six others have lost their lives in Muzaffarpur, followed by West Champaran (4), Saran (2), and Siwan (2).

Sixty-six animals have died in Bihar till Tuesday.

"24 people dead and 75,02,621 affected across 16 districts of Bihar due to floods. 66 animals have died," according to the bulletin issued by the disaster management department,

As many as 33 State/National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief work in the state. Moreover, 12,479 people have been shifted to relief camps.

On August 8, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had undertaken an aerial survey of different embankments and flood-affected areas in many districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi divisions and directed the concerned authorities to carefully operate Gandak Garage.



The Chief Minister had inspected the flood and COVID-19 situation in these areas.



He had said the water levels of rivers in this region are comparatively low, however, the flood situation will remain till September. He had directed the officials to enhance COVID-19 testing in flood-affected areas by setting up a camp at Air Force station. (ANI)

