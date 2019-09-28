Death toll due to floods in Pune district rises to 22

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The death toll due to floods in Pune district has risen to 22, while four persons are still missing.

Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, "Death toll due to floods in Pune district has risen to 22. Four persons are still missing."

"Four bodies have been recovered on Saturday," the Collector said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the weather in Pune is likely to remain cloudy with light rain for the next week. (ANI)

