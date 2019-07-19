Kampur Guimari village flooded after the level of water of Brahmaputra river rises in Nagaon [Photo/ANI]
Death toll in Assam floods touches 37

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): As many as 37 people have lost their lives till now in floods and two landslide incidents in the state, Assam's State Disaster Management Authority said on Thursday.
As on July 18, a total of 4,128 villages in 103 revenue circles of 28 districts have been affected due to floods. Approximately 53,52,107 people have been affected in the state, the authority said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been pressed into service in the flood-affected areas for search and rescue operations.
Not only humans but wild animals have also borne the brunt of floods as over 50 animals, including five rhinos, have died in Kaziranga National Park.
According to a report of the divisional forest department, an elephant, several wild boars, hog deer and sambars, besides the rhinos, have been found dead in the park. (ANI)

