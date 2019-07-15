Building collapse site in Solan, Himachal Pradesh on July 15. Photo/ANI
Death toll in building collapse in Solan reaches 13, 1 jawan still trapped under debris

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:33 IST

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 13 people, including 12 Army personnel were killed and 25 others injured after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday following heavy rainfall.
Bodies of six more jawans were recovered from the site on Monday. As many as 12 jawans and a civilian died in the mishap.
Additional District Magistrate Solan Vivek Chandel said that one army personnel is still trapped under the debris and rescue operation is underway.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the building collapse site today and said it was a very "unfortunate" incident and has ordered an investigation into it.
Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner of Solan KC Chaman told ANI that 17 jawans and 11 civilians had been rescued so far.
Chaman had said that debris is being uncovered and details of more casualties or people trapped under the debris can be known only after that.
"We can complete the rescue operation by afternoon today. We have given interim monetary relief to grievously injured, casualties and minor," the Deputy Commissioner had said.
The building, located in Kumarhatti, collapsed on Sunday following heavy rain in the region. (ANI)

