Building collapse site in Solan, Himachal Pradesh on July 15. Photo/ANI
Building collapse site in Solan, Himachal Pradesh on July 15. Photo/ANI

Death toll in building collapse in Solan reaches14

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:25 IST

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as 14 people, including 13 Army personnel were killed and 28 others injured after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday following heavy rainfall.
Bodies of seven more jawans were recovered from the site on Monday. As many as 13 jawans and a civilian died in the mishap.
Additional District Magistrate Solan Vivek Chandel said that one army personnel is still trapped under the debris and rescue operation is underway.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the building collapse site today and said it was a very "unfortunate" incident and has ordered an investigation into it.
Earlier today, Deputy Commissioner of Solan KC Chaman told ANI that 17 jawans and 11 civilians had been rescued so far.
Chaman had said that debris is being uncovered and details of more casualties or people trapped under the debris can be known only after that.
"We can complete the rescue operation by afternoon today. We have given interim monetary relief to grievously injured, casualties and minor," the Deputy Commissioner had said.
The building, located in Kumarhatti, collapsed on Sunday following heavy rain in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:12 IST

Telangana: One student dies as fire breaks out in hostel room

Khammam (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 10-year-old student was killed after a minor fire broke out at the BC Welfare Hostel in Khammam on Monday. A case has been reported in this matter and further investigation is underway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:11 IST

KVIC installs Bee-Boxes at SPG headquarters in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission has installed Bee-Boxes with bee colonies at the headquarters of Special Protection Group (SPG) in Dwarka in southwest Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:04 IST

Veteran BJP leader Kalraj Mishra appointed HP Governor

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader Kalraj Mishra was on Monday appointed the Governor of Himachal Pradesh on Monday after incumbent Acharya Devvrat was transferred Gujarat Governor. .

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:03 IST

SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking to decriminalise abortion

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by three women seeking a direction to decriminalise abortion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:56 IST

Trinamool accuses Centre of targeting West Bengal govt

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Accusing the Centre of targeting the West Bengal government, Trinamool Congress on Monday said that Centre had issued 10 advisories in as many days.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:55 IST

Karnataka CM must prove majority before any other business of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Suresh Kumar on Monday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to prove his majority to the state before proceeding with any other business of the House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:50 IST

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI) The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari urging the members to pass it to save lakhs of lives who get killed in road accidents every year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:49 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 1 man, 2 women murdered near temple, case registered

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Three people, including a man and two women, were brutally murdered in a remote village of the district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:45 IST

SC refuses to grant bail to Asaram Bapu in sexual assault case

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in connection with the Surat sexual assault case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:43 IST

Mumbai: 12-year-old boy dies in hospital, parents allege negligence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): The parents of the 12-year-old boy, who allegedly died in a hospital after slipping into a water-filled pit in Worli area here, blamed negligence by hospitals for the loss of their child.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:39 IST

BSP chief Mayawati demands strict action against assault over...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Raising concerns over the alleged assault of people over religious slogans, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday demanded the adoption of a strict policy by Central and state governments to tackle the "violent tendency".

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:37 IST

National Digital Health Blueprint released, Harsh Vardhan says...

New Delhi [India], July 15 : Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday released the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB), bringing in the National Digital Health Eco-system (NDHE) that can ensure the availability of healthcare services on a wider scale.

Read More
iocl