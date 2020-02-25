Death toll in Delhi violence increases to ten

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The death toll in the incidents of violence that took place in various areas of the capital over the past two days has increased to ten.

"There have been 10 deaths, and 150 injured people have been admitted at GTB Hospital in the last 24 hours," said Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital.

Apart from 10 deaths including that of a Delhi Police Head Constable, over 150 have been injured in the North-East Delhi violence over a period of two days after clashes broke out between pro and anti CAA protestors.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with LG Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the violence and prevailing situation in North-East Delhi areas.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has again made an appeal to the people to maintain peace and stop the 'madness.'

"Everyone has received injuries whether it is Hindus, Muslims or police personnel. No one will benefit from it and this madness must be stopped," said Kejriwal while speaking to reporters here. (ANI)

