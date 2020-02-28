Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 42

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The death toll in violence in North-East Delhi rose to 42 on Friday.

The last updated death toll in the violence was 38.

Meanwhile, shops and businesses opened again in the violence-affected areas on Friday, as residents expressed satisfaction at the restoration of peace.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence. (ANI)

