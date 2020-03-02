Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 47

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Death toll in violence that erupted in North East Delhi climbed to 47 after one more body was brought to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Monday.

This is in addition to the four bodies that were brought to the hospital on Sunday evening. Four bodies were brought from Gokulpuri and one from the Karawal Nagar.

"Four bodies were brought to our hospital yesterday evening. An autopsy will be conducted today," Dr Meenakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had earlier said.

Till now 38 deaths have been reported from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, 3 from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, to investigate the violence. (ANI)

