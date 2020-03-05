Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 53

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The death toll in the Delhi violence has risen to 53.

Till now 44 deaths have been reported from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, three from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The last updated death toll in the violence was 47.

The violence which rattled the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to carry out an investigation into it (ANI)





