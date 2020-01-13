Death toll reaches 8 in Palghar chemical factory blast

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): With the recovery of the body of a 14-year-old girl during rescue operation, the death toll in the chemical factory fire in Palghar has reached eight. While seven people have sustained injuries.

At around 1:25 pm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carrying out the rescue operation recovered the body of the girl of age approximately 14 years.

Earlier in the morning, seven people were declared dead while the same number of people sustained injuries.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

"Rs 5 lakh financial assistance will be given to the kin of the deceased due to fire at the chemical factory in Boisar in Palghar district this evening," Maharashtra Chief Minister Office had said.

A huge explosion occurred at a chemical factory at Boisar, which is located 100 km away from Mumbai on Saturday evening. (ANI)

