Death toll rises to 14 in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jul 17 (ANI): The death toll in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area rose to 14, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Wednesday.

So far, nine people have been injured in the incident.

The NDRF is currently carrying out search and rescue operation with the help of sniffer dogs.

The building collapsed at 11 am on Tuesday on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of people in the building collapse, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations.

The BMC has claimed that it had classified the building in the "C1 category" back in 2017. This classification meant the building was meant "to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest". (ANI)