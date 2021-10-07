Death toll rises to 15 in UP's Barabanki road accident

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): The death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki truck-bus collision has increased to 15, the police said.

According to the police, 26 people have been injured in the accident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

"The death of people in the road accident in district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

"Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured," he added. (ANI)

