Death toll rises to 21 in Nashik accident, 30 persons rescued

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The death toll in the Nashik accident, in which a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other, in Deola area on Tuesday, has risen to 21.

A total of 30 persons have been rescued so far. The rescue operation is still underway.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Very shocking! My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers," he said in a tweet.

Earlier it was reported that at least nine persons were killed and 18 others were injured in the incident.

The mishap occurred when the bus was on its way from Malegaon to Kalwan. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after its rear tyre burst. (ANI)

