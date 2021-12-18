Death toll rises to 7 in chemical factory blast in Gujarat's Panchmahal district

Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], December 18 (ANI): The death toll from a blast inside Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) in Panchmahal district of Gujarat rises to seven while 23 people are undergoing treatment, said police on Friday.

"A total of 30 people got injured in the blast that took place on December 16 inside GFL, in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. Seven people died. A total of 23 workers are under treatment. The probe is on, said H Rathod, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Halol Division, Panchmhal.





Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out at GFL located at Ranjitnagar, Panchmahals following an explosion.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

