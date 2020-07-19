Death toll rises to 84 in Assam floods, CM Sonowal announces Rs 4L ex gratia for kin of victims

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): At least 84 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with ministers Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika visited flood-affected areas at Morigaon district on Sunday. CM Sonowal spoke to flood-affected people and took stock of the situation. Next of kin of flood victims were provided Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia by the CM.

A flood report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 24 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 70 and over 2,400 villages were devastated by the floods.

"A total of 25,29,312 people and 1,12,138.99 hectares of crop area had been affected by the floods." the report stated.

It further added, "The government has so far opened 521 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 50,559 people."

As many as 108 animals including nine rhinoceroses have died at the Kaziranga National Park due to heavy floods in Assam till Sunday. (ANI)

