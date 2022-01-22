Death toll rises to seven in Mumbai residential building fire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The death toll in the fire that broke out inside a 20-storeyed residential building in Mumbai on Saturday morning reached seven, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

DCP Saurabh Tripathi said that 15 injured people were shifted to various hospitals in Mumbai following the fire incident. "Of these, four were reported critical," he said.

He further informed that a total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo and the fire was brought under control with the help of fire department, local police and traffice police.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the fire broke out on the 15th floor and went upwards via duct. The most affected with 19th floor. The fire is under control now," said the DCP.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that he is in constant touch with the authorities, adding that rescue and cooling operations are underway.

"In touch with the authorities regarding the fire outbreak at the Kamala building in Tardeo. The fire brigade and the police are on site. Rescue and cooling operations are underway," tweeted Thackeray today.

Following the incident, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Bhatia hospital, where some of the injured are being treated.

When she visited the spot of the fire incident, Kishori told media persons: "Six old age people needed oxygen support system and have been shifted to the hospital. Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued."

Maharashtra BJP president and MLA, Mangal Prabhat Lodha said it was an "unfortunate incident." (ANI)