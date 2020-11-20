Death toll rises to six in WB's plastic factory explosion

Malda (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): The death toll in the plastic factory explosion at Sujupur under Kaliachak police station of Malda district rose to six on Thursday night, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aloke Rajoria said.

According to officials, five others injured in the incident are in a critical condition.



West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in a statement said that a meeting was conducted with the District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police (SPs) on the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rs 2 lakh has been announced as an ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, the statement added.

Moreover, State's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim is reaching the spot via helicopter. (ANI)

