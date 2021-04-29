Deaths not due to lack of oxygen, says district collector after reports of fatalities due to shortage at Vizianagaram hospital

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): After reports of the death of two patients at the Maharaja District Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply, Vizianagaram district collector Hari Jawaharlal confirmed that the fatalities were not due to oxygen shortage.

In an official statement released by the Vizianagaram district collector, he said, "Some problem arose in the oxygen supply at Maharaja District Hospital at around 3 am in the wee hours today. Immediately we arranged bulk cylinders."

"There are 290 patients in the hospital at the time of incident. 25 of them are under treatment with Oxygen. Two persons have died but not due to lack of oxygen supply. We have taken measures so that there will be no problem to others. We are getting an oxygen tanker from Visakhapatnam. We are getting oxygen from other industries also," said the district collector.

"The problem arose due to low pressure in oxygen. Restoration activity is going on at faster pace. We have made all arrangements to shift patients if any necessity arises," he further added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh continued to witness an upward trend in coronavirus cases with 12,634 fresh infections on Sunday, taking the tally to over 10.33 lakh while 69 related deaths pushed the toll to 7685, said the state health bulletin.

According tthe bulletin on Sunday, as many as 4,304 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The total positive cases stood at 10,33,560 while the total recoveries were at 9.36 lakh as 4,304 people were cured, it said yesterday.

As per the bulletin on Sunday, the state had 89,732 active cases and over 62,000 samples were tested.

Krishna District topped the toll chart with 12 deaths followed by Nellore at 7 and East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam with five each, the bulletin on Sunday said. (ANI)