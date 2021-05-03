Deaths of 4 Covid patients at private hospital in Kurnool not due to oxygen shortage: District collector, SP

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have refuted allegations that four Covid patients died due to oxygen shortage at a private hospital in Kurnool district.

District Collector G Veerapandian on Saturday visited the hospital with other officials and denied reports that the lack of the life-saving gas caused the fatalities.

"It is not true that some Covid patients died due to lack of oxygen at KS Care Hospital. The enquiry team investigated the matter and submitted a report. Even then, the patients at that hospital have been shifted to Kurnool GGH as a precautionary measure," read an official statement issued by the district collector and SP Dr K Fakirappa.



Four patients, who were admitted to the hospital, succumbed to Covid-19, which their kin alleged was due to the non-availability of oxygen.

However, authorities said that the KS Care Hospital did not have clearance from the government for the treatment of Coronavirus patients. A criminal case has been filed against the hospital, the statement added.

The district authorities also claimed that nearly 122 medical oxygen cylinders were supplied to that hospital on April 30 and May 1. (ANI)

