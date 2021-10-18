Debris after heavy rains blocks Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Badrinath Highway has been blocked at Pagal Nala in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to falling debris following heavy rainfall in the state on Monday.

Several passenger vehicles are stuck on the highway.



Efforts are underway to clear the highway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. (ANI)

