Debunching of flights, more X-ray machines planned at IGI to ease passenger movement

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): An action plan has been drawn to ease the movement of passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport here and reduce congestion.

Officials said that a four-point action plan has been drawn up following discussions between Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and it is being worked upon as an immediate remedial measure.

Under the action plan, the current 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by two additional X-ray screening systems. This will take the total X-ray systems to 16. More manpower has been deployed in the ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System).

"Two entry points Gate 1A and Gate 8B will be converted for passenger usage.

Debunching of flights is also envisaged in consultation with airlines to progressively reduce the peak hour departures to 14 at T3 terminal.



On December 7, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met officials regarding the airport congestion complaints and discussed steps to sort out the issue.

To overcome congestion faced by air passengers, DIAL has placed several measures like car lanes, entry gates and security, officials said.

Additional four traffic martial (totalling 12 traffic martials on the ground) are posted at the departure forecourt to avoid vehicular congestion, they said.

The officials said there are awareness posters at the entry gate so that passengers are ready with boarding cards and eight "dedicated resources" have been deployed at the entry gate to help passengers.

An additional X-ray machine has been installed in T3 domestic terminal, additional manpower has been deployed in the ATRS area to help passengers and for congestion management.

An official said that awareness posters and mobile announcements are being undertaken to inform passengers about dos and don'ts.

"Discussions ongoing with airlines to reduce flights during the peak hour - 14 in T3 (terminal), 11 in T2 and 8 in T1," he said. (ANI)

