Decades later, development activities are on the rise in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 2 (ANI): Along with the Smart City project in Srinagar city progressing, developmental activities are also on the rise in remote areas of the valley, the government informed in a statement.

"Under the auspices of the Lt. Governor's administration, the work on many development projects is going on at a fast pace throughout Jammu and Kashmir and for the first time in the past decades, the people here are getting satisfaction," the statement read.

Reacting to the development projects in several areas including Zangir, Sopur and Bomai in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, PRI members expressed their satisfaction and hoped that the respective projects would be completed on time.

The Zangir, Bomai area of the district, was being neglected by the authorities for a long time. But now, work is going on various projects to improve basic needs like roads and water, besides improving the electricity transmission system.

"Our area was always neglected but the present administration did not. We are very happy that the electricity transmission system in the area has improved and other development works have also been taken up," said the local Sarpanch.



He further said that in order to deliver clean drinking water to every house in the area, apart from the reservoirs, water pipes are also being installed, which will solve the problems faced by the people due to water shortage in the area.

"Concrete measures are being taken to clean Budshah Pond, a well-known canal in the Tajar Sharif-Bomai area, and to make its water drinkable under Mission Amrit, which will help the local people. People are quite happy," he said.

He added saying, "Apart from this, the local residents also expressed satisfaction over the construction work of the Degree College in the Bomai area. Local residents say that speeding up the construction and development works in the area will bring a lot of relief to the people in the near future."

On the other hand, through these schemes, not only the overall development of the area is being made possible, but local artisans and labourers are given priority in these construction works, which is also providing employment to the people living in the area.

The residents of Bomai have demanded the authorities continue the development works in the future as well.

Even in the other areas of Kashmir Valley, the public is satisfied with the progress of development activities, and there is happiness among local people with many areas having been declared as tourism villages.

"For the first time in Kashmir, this development is working. The authorities are also focusing on the remote villages. Now only the lack of employment has to be removed," said Rafiq Ahmed, a local resident. (ANI)

