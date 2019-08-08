Decades of dynastic rule deprived J-K youth of leadership opportunities: Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Minister">Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and take it to greater heights, as the past era of 'dynastic politics' deprived them of such opportunities.
"Decades of dynastic rule prevented the youth of Jammu - Kashmir from political leadership. Now our youth will lead Jammu and Kashmir and will take it to a new height. I will especially urge the youth and especially sisters of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and take the mantle of development in their hand", Minister">Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation.
The Minister">Prime Minister also stated that the election of Jammu-Kashmir assembly will be taking place soon and wished for young and energetic candidates to be elected as MLAs and to become ministers and chief ministers.
He also assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir of free and fair elections, stating that their public representative will be chosen by them as before.
"The way they had MLAs, ministers, cabinet and Chief Minister, the same system will continue. I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that, with utmost honesty and in a completely transparent manner, they will give the opportunity to elect their public representatives", said Modi.
Exuding hope of getting rid of extremism and terrorism, he also addressed one of the major concerns of the people of the Valley by reiterating the government's commitment to restore statehood in future.
"After the whole administration and government machinery is used to implement the people friendly with a fast pace, I don't think that Union Territory arrangement will be required for long in Jammu and Kashmir. In Ladakh, however, it will continue", he said.
Modi's attack on dynasty politics of Jammu and Kashmir is in-line with Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Rajya Sabha on the issue. He had blamed the 'three political families' of Jammu and Kashmir for having a monopoly in the state and being the only beneficiaries of Article 370. (ANI)
Decades of dynastic rule deprived J-K youth of leadership opportunities: Modi
ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:21 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Minister">Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and take it to greater heights, as the past era of 'dynastic politics' deprived them of such opportunities.