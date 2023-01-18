Deceived into marrying Pakistani, Jammu woman flees to Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): A Jammu woman ran away from her house and came to Bhopal after she was deceived into marrying a Pakistani man who later forced her to live in Pakistan or Dubai, police here said.

The woman identified as Priyanka Kolkoltra, a resident of Udhampur in Jammu, was also allegedly beaten up

by her husband, Roshan, whom she married on December 2, 2022, the police said.

Post-marriage, Priyanka got to know Roshan's identity by looking at his Facebook profile which had his pictures with the Pakistan flag, they said, adding she also faced domestic violence.

After Roshan started forcing her to leave India and travel with him to Pakistan and Dubai, the woman ran away and came to Bhopal. She later started living with a friend here, the police said.

The incident came to light after her relatives lodged a missing complaint in Udhampur and the J-K Police came here, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya told ANI.

"The Jammu&Kashmir police came to Bhopal since the woman's relatives filed a missing report in Udhampur. The police traced her in Bhopal. Upon receiving the information, the police investigated and found a man and woman living here in Bhopal who come from somewhere else," the Additional DCP said.

"The woman was living with a friend named Manjit who also hails from Udhampur, and is doing a private job here in Bhopal. The woman filed for divorce in Bhopal court and made it clear to her husband that she doesn't want to live with him or outside this country during the counseling session undertaken by the police with her family in her presence," the officer said.

Under such circumstances, the woman can make her decision to live with whoever she wants as she is an adult and as "she doesn't want to live with the Pakistani man and live somewhere else, the woman will be provided with security," he added. (ANI)