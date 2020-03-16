Decision of Speaker will be implemented, says Chowdhury on MP floor test

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Commenting on the political crisis that engulfed Madhya Pradesh following the resignations of 22 party MLAs, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that the decision of the Speaker will be implemented.

"A conspiracy has been hatched to topple Congress government. They are continuing their efforts. In Assembly, everyone has to agree to Speaker. Whatever the decision Speaker takes will be implemented. Those who have left may return to our fold. We should not lose hope," Chowdhury told reporters here.

As many as 22 Congress MLAs have tendered resignation from their Assembly membership.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapat had earlier said: "I have been waiting for MLAs who've sent their resignations to me through one or the other medium, why are they not contacting me directly?"

"I am worried about what's happening with members of my Assembly. It raises questions on the state of democracy here," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking an immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. (ANI)

