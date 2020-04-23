Decision on Amarnath Yatra after review of coronavirus situation: Board

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): A decision on the annual Amarnath yatra will be taken after a review of the coronavirus situation in the coming days, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said here on Wednesday.

The Board felt that in the present circumstances, it may not be possible to organise the yatra 2020.

The decision was taken in the 38th Amarnathji Shrine Board meeting presided over by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, who is the Chairman of the Board.

"The Board expressed its apprehension and held that as on date, it may not be possible to organise the yatra 2020. Due to the current COVID-2019 pandemic situation being dynamic, appropriate decision can be taken on organising the yatra on reviewing of the situation in coming future," a Raj Bhawan statement said. (ANI)