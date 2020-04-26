Decision on bringing back stranded Indians from abroad after feedback on preparedness of states: Cabinet Secy

Jammu [Jammu and Kashmir], April 25 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has started the process of consultation with states and Union Territories (UTs) for bringing back Indians stranded in foreign countries due to coronavirus lockdown, said Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday.

He said a decision in this regard would be taken after getting feedback on the preparedness of states.

"MEA has started the process of consultation with states/UTs for bringing back Indians stranded in foreign countries. A decision would be taken after getting feedback on the preparedness of states/UTs to receive them following all required health precautions," Gauba said during a video conference interaction with Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to review the implementation of lockdown restrictions in the country.

Many Indian nationals are stuck abroad due to the lockdown imposed in the country and other countries. India is under lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Foreign Secretary, Secretary, Economic Affairs, Secretary, Labour and Employment and other senior officers of concerned ministries attended today's video conference.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary, Home, Commissioner Secretary, Industries, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjiv Verma and IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh also participated in the interaction through video conference.

While interacting with the Chief Secretaries, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised on an effective containment strategy to be adopted by all to minimise the spread of coronavirus, especially in hotspot areas.

Continued strong action is required from all states and UTs on surveillance front and testing needs to be done in an aggressive manner to find out the people infected by the virus and providing them medical treatment as per the health protocol, Gauba said. (ANI)

