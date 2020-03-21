Decision on closing borders will be taken after meeting with CM: Karnataka Health Minister

Belgaum (Karnataka)[India], Mar 21 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting with officials of the Health Department here and said the decision to close the state's border with Maharashtra will be taken only after a discussion with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"A decision to close the Karnataka-Maharashtra border will be taken after we discuss the matter with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa," said Health Minister B Sriramulu.

The minister also visited hospitals and inspected the isolation facilities. He assured that all the facilities would be provided for the safety of the people.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)

