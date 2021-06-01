Decision on easing restrictions only after Technical Advisory Committee submits report: K'taka Health Min

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the decision on lifting of lockdown-like restrictions will be taken only after the Technical Advisory Committee submits its report to the state government.

"Since elected representatives work very closely and directly with people, they would know the ground reality. Many legislators and local elected representatives have raised their concerns based on the opinion of the people. But government has to ultimately take a decision on lifting restrictions based on scientific advise by experts. Once the Technical Advisory Committee will submits its report to the government, it will be discussed in the cabinet," Dr Sudhakar said while interacting with reporters on Monday.



The Minister also said that state's Medical Education department has augmented the necessary human resource to tackle the raging pandemic.

Dr Sudhakar added, "12,353 MBBS and AYUSH students have been provided training to manage home isolation. 250 AYUSH and MBBS doctors and nursing staff have been deployed at COVID care centres. 300 interns and nurses have been deployed at triaging centres. 5,737 medicos have been deployed to guide those under home isolation."

The Karnataka government had initially announced a 14-day 'close down' from April 27 but has now imposed a lockdown in the state till June 7 owing to the rising number of infections. (ANI)

