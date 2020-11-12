Decision on introducing PLI in key sectors will give right impetus to economy: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the union cabinet's approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in 10 key sectors will give the right impetus to the Indian economy and is aimed at promoting job creation.

The Home Minister said in tweets that the move is aimed at promoting job creation, linking India to the global value chain & building a self-reliant India.

"Today is a historic day for India as the Union Cabinet under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for 10 identified sunrise sectors. An incentive of about Rs 2,00,000 Cr will be provided to them over the next 5 years," Shah said.

"PLI will give the right impetus to the Indian economy. Its aimed at promoting job creation, linking India to the global value chain and building a self-reliant India. With this landmark decision of PM @narendramodi, India will become an important manufacturing and investment hub," he added.



He also hailed the CCEA decision regarding viability gap funding.

"I thank PM @narendramodi and Union Cabinet for extending the 'Viability Gap Funding' to the social sector on PPP basis. Infrastructure projects related to education, health among others will be given a major boost. This will also lead to the strengthening of the social sector," he said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to introduce the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme in the following 10 key sectors for enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities and exports.

The approved financial outlay for the ten sectors over five year period is Rs 1,45,980 crore.

The ten sectors identified under the scheme are--Advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery (approved financial outlay over a five year period of Rs 18,100 crore), electronic/technology products (Rs 5,000 crore), automobile and auto component (Rs 57,042 crore), pharmaceuticals and drugs (Rs 15,000 crore), telecom and networking products (12,195 crore), textile products (Rs 10,683 crore), food products (Rs 10,900 crore), high efficiency solar photovoltaic modules (Rs 4,500 crore), white goods (ACs and LEDs) (Rs 6,238 crore) and specialty steel (Rs 6,322 crore). (ANI)

