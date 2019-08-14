Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking in Sehore on Tuesday
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh speaking in Sehore on Tuesday

Decision on Kashmir will escalate problems in valley, says Digvijaya Singh

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:53 IST

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Criticising BJP ruled central government for its decision on the Kashmir issue, Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh asserted that it will further escalate the problems in the valley.
Speaking on Tuesday, Singh said, "The decision that they took without taking people of Kashmir in confidence, was not right. It will escalate problems. Don't forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in?"
Mounting a sharp attack on founding fathers of BJP, Singh further accused party ideologues of siding with Britishers during India's struggle for Independence prior to 1947.
"Congress has always emphasised on nationalism. Was Hyderabad integrated in India by BJP or did it or Sangh fought for the country's Independence? Did BJP or RSS had any role in making Kashmir part of India? These people in-fact before 1947 were standing with the British government. During Quit India Movement they opposed Mahatma Gandhi and stated that Britishers should be supported and called on Hindus to join British force. They should not teach us a lesson", Singh said.
The statements by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister comes days after several leaders from the Congress party have publicly adopted a different line on the abrogation of Article 370 with many supporting the Central government's move.
On August 5, the Central government announced its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Shortly, after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to this effect, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:37 IST

Maharashtra: Flood fury in Pune division claims 48 lives, 3 missing

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least 48 people have lost their lives while three persons are still missing across the flood-battered Pune division, Divisional Commissioner's office said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:26 IST

Allahabad: Bajrang Dal pledges for 'Akhand Bharat' on Pak I-Day

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Allahabad's Bajrang Dal unit pledged for an 'Undivided India' while lighting up earthen lamps around a massive poster of 'Bharat Mata' to observe Pakistan Independence Day on late Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:13 IST

Maharashtra: Shripad Naik visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) and Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH, Shripad Naik on Wednesday, visited the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:12 IST

Gujarat: Over 600 students unfurl National flag, Rakhi by...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, which are to be celebrated on Thursday, as many as 670 students of a school in Surat formed a human chain by positioning themselves to form the 'Tricolour National Flag' and 'Rakhi'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:01 IST

Faridabad DCP shoots himself dead

Faridabad (Haryana) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:55 IST

Goa: Air India flight aborts landing at Dabolim airport due to...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Air India flight flying from Mumbai to Goa on Tuesday was forced to abort landing at the last minute as stray dogs were seen trespassing into the runway, a statement issued by the Navy said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:39 IST

J-K Guv's invitation to Rahul Gandhi was a tool of propaganda: P...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Hitting out at Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday stated that his invitation to Rahul Gandhi to visit the Valley was never a sincere one but just a tool of propaganda.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:19 IST

Delhi: Police arrest compatriot for murdering Nepalese man

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a boy named Vishal, hailing from Nepal, for murdering his compatriot Virender.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:10 IST

18-year-old drowns in pond in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Hyderabad's Medipally area in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 07:08 IST

Bandaru Dattatreya slams KCR for not fulfilling election promises

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not keeping his election promise of waiving loans of the farmers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:55 IST

Police recruitment exam racket: Examination cancelled, says CM...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that persons allegedly impersonating local candidates in a police recruitment examination in Kangra district have been sent to jail and the examination has been cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

Cong plans grand celebrations for Rajiv Gandhi's birth...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Congress party is set to celebrate former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary on a grand scale with programmes being held across the country on August 20, sources said on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl