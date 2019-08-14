Decision on Kashmir will escalate problems in valley, says Digvijaya Singh

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Criticising BJP ruled central government for its decision on the Kashmir issue, Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh asserted that it will further escalate the problems in the valley.

Speaking on Tuesday, Singh said, "The decision that they took without taking people of Kashmir in confidence, was not right. It will escalate problems. Don't forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in?"

Mounting a sharp attack on founding fathers of BJP, Singh further accused party ideologues of siding with Britishers during India's struggle for Independence prior to 1947.

"Congress has always emphasised on nationalism. Was Hyderabad integrated in India by BJP or did it or Sangh fought for the country's Independence? Did BJP or RSS had any role in making Kashmir part of India? These people in-fact before 1947 were standing with the British government. During Quit India Movement they opposed Mahatma Gandhi and stated that Britishers should be supported and called on Hindus to join British force. They should not teach us a lesson", Singh said.

The statements by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister comes days after several leaders from the Congress party have publicly adopted a different line on the abrogation of Article 370 with many supporting the Central government's move.

On August 5, the Central government announced its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shortly, after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to this effect, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019. (ANI)

