Decision on Maratha reservation will be taken after discussion with Devendra Fadnavis: Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the decision on the Maratha reservation will be taken after a discussion with the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis and other stakeholders.

"In today's meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, we discussed issues related to Maratha reservation. In the meeting, it was decided that a decision will be taken on the Maratha reservation after bringing everyone in confidence. A decision will be taken after discussion with LoP Devendra Fadnavis and other stakeholders,"Ashok Chavan, head of the sub-committee on Maratha reservation told reporters here.

"Fadnavis will return in Maharashtra on September 15. We will sit together and hold a discussion on this issue. In today's meeting, many have suggested ordinance and petition. We will make a decision on the viability of these options after the meeting," he added.



Chavan said that the government stands with the Maratha community. "We have supported the Maratha reservation when we were in opposition," he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting to discuss Maratha reservation issues.

Thackeray had on September 12 held a high-level meeting with representatives of various organizations of the Maratha community via video conferencing after the Supreme Court stayed Maratha reservation in the state.

On September 9, the Supreme Court directed that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and referred the hearing on a batch of plea challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench. (ANI)

