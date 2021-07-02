Decision on Zydus Cov-D vaccine expected soon: Dr VK Paul

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): A decision on the approval of Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine Zydus Cov-D is expected soon, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the NITI Aayog said on Friday, adding that the data and evaluation would determine the outcome.

"The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has Zydus Cadila's application. It is undergoing a process of evaluation by the Subject Expert Committee. We are hoping to hear a swift and positive decision," Dr Paul told ANI.

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm has requested emergency use approval for ZyCoV-D, a three-dose Covid shot which is the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine.



"It will be a moment of pride as it is a unique technology. It will give a push to the country's vaccination program," Dr Paul said.

ZyCoV-D is an intradermal vaccine, which is applied using The PharmaJet needle-free system, Tropis, which can also lead to a significant reduction in any kind of side effects.

Zydus also claims it is 66.6 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid cases and 100 per cent for moderate disease. No severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in the vaccine arm after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

A recent statement by the pharma company said, "The vaccine when approved will help not only adults but also adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group."

The company is planning to manufacture 10 - 12 crore doses annually and 5 crore by the month of December. (ANI)

