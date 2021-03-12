Decision soon on seats to be contested BJP in Puducherry: V Swaminathan

Puducherry [India], March 12 (ANI): The BJP is in the process of finalising its candidates for the next month's assembly polls and a 12 member selection committee had been formed to scrutinize the applications, BJP leader V Swaminathan has said.

He also said that the number of seats to be contested by BJP and AIADMK as part of NDA alliance will be decided soon.

"In Puducherry, NDA alliance of NR Congress, AIADMK and BJP have already decided on seat distribution. NR Congress is contesting on 16 seats, and BJP and AIADMK will share 14 seats. The process of seat-sharing between AIADMK and BJP will be decided soon," Swaminathan told ANI.

He said Puducherry BJP had received over 300 applications of probable candidates.

"We formed a 12 member election candidate selection committee to scrutinize the applications. The names will be decided by the party leadership," the BJP leader added.

Puducherry will go to the polls for its thirty-member assembly on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2. Puducherry was placed under President's Rule after V Narayanasamy government resigned last month following the loss of majority in the assembly. (ANI)