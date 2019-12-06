Decision to abrogate Art 370 kindled new hope for development in people of J-K, Ladakh: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 may have looked "politically difficult," but it has kindled new hope for development in the people of the two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"Decision to abrogate article 370 may have looked politically difficult, but this decision has kindled a new hope for development in the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh," Prime Minister Modi said at an event here.

Enumerating several decisions taken by the government, Prime Minister said that scrapping of the Article has given a new ray of hope to the people in the region.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, the Prime Minister said that for any society or any country to progress, conversations are important, read a statement.

Conversations lay the foundation for a better future, he said and added that the government is working on present challenges and problems with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

Muslim women are now free from the practice of Triple Talaq, Modi said. He also referred to the decision on unauthorized colonies in Delhi, which has benefited 40 lakh people. Prime Minister said several such decisions were taken for a better tomorrow, for a 'New India'.

The Prime Minister said that the central government is now focusing on districts which are lagging behind in many development indicators of health, sanitation and infrastructure. He said 112 districts are being developed as 'Aspirational Districts', with a focus on every parameter of development and governance, the statement read.

He added that the government is undertaking real time monitoring on various parameters, such as malnutrition, access to banking facilities, insurance, electricity and other amenities in these districts. Better future of these 112 districts will ensure better future for the country, he shared.

Talking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, Modi said that Centre is connecting 15 crore households with piped water supply. The Prime Minister said government is committed to making India a 5 trillion dollar economy, and is working as an enabler, facilitator and promoter to achieve this target.

Several economic reforms such as bank merger, codifying of labour laws, recapitalization of banks, reduction in corporate tax have been undertaken, he said. He also mentioned that India is among the best performers in improving Ease of Doing Business ranking. India has improved 79 ranks over the past five years, he noted.

He also spoke about special Rs 25000 crore fund created for funding the stalled housing projects. He said government is also starting Rs 100 lakh crore worth infrastructure projects, the statement added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that India ranks 34th in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index. He said that increase in tourism activities leads to creation of job opportunities, particularly for the poor.

At the event, he also spoke about the various initiatives being taken to transform the human resource.

Government is working with an outcome based, result oriented approach and focusing on the time bound delivery of work, Prime Minister Modi said.

He said that the roadmap of the government is, "right intention, best technology and effective implementation for better future of 130 crore Indians". (ANI)