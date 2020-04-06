Decision to end lockdown will be taken at right time: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the decision to end the nationwide lockdown will be taken at the right time, which will be in the interests of the nation and its people.

"We have formed Empowered Groups to monitor the situation emerging due to the COVID-19. We are monitoring the world situation every minute. Therefore, the decision on ending the nationwide lockdown will be taken ultimately in the interests of the nation and its people. That decision will be declared at the right time," Javadekar told media here.

India is currently under 21-day long lockdown which was imposed on March 24 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

"COVID-19 related issues and experiences were shared in the meeting of the Cabinet and the Council of Ministers," he added.

Javadekar said that Members of Parliament including Union Ministers will get 30 per cent less salary for a year.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, reducing their salary, allowances and pension by 30 per cent.

This will be effective from April 1 for a year.

"The President, the Vice President, the Governors of the States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," added Javadekar.

"As part of our social responsibilities towards our citizens, Prime Minister, Union Cabinet Ministers and every MP agreed to cut their salary by 30 per cent for a year," he said.

He also said the Union Cabinet has approved the temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

"The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years -- Rs 7,900 crore -- will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," he added. (ANI)

