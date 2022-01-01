Decision to import milk from Australia will pose existential crisis for cattle farmers: Rakesh Tikait

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikat on Saturday said that decision to import milk from Australia will pose an existential crisis for cattle farmers.



In a tweet, Tikait said, "The government is going to enter into an agreement with Australia next month to buy milk, under which it plans to sell milk at Rs 20-22 per litre. The decision of the government to import milk from abroad will pose an existential crisis for the cattle farmers of the country. Farmers will oppose it." (ANI)

