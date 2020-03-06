Decked in ornaments, 'Golden Baba' creates sensation in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI) Manoj Sengar aka 'Golden Baba' has become an overnight sensation in the city for wearing lakhs worth of gold ornaments.

Also known as Bappi Lahiri of Kanpur, he ensures his safety by carrying a revolver. And this weapon is also gold plated.

The Golden Baba from Kanpur owns dozens of gold rings and chains and sports them at all times. Interestingly, most lockets adorned by Sengar have Hindu Gods and Goddesses embossed on them.

And he thanks these Gods for the kindness bestowed on him. "It is all because of Gods grace," he told ANI.

Even the shoes that Sengar always wears are made of silver, carved with various patterns.

Family members have learnt to adjust with the habit of 'Golden Baba' but are worried about his safety due to his passion for wearing gold ornaments.

"People respect him a lot. People also take selfies with him. But the only issue is of his security," Devendra Singh Bhauduriya, nephew of Sengar, told ANI. (ANI)

