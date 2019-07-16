Declare drought in 435 Mandals in Telangana: BJP leader Dattatreya

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): In the backdrop of prevailing "drought situation" in the state, a BJP delegation led by Bandaru Dattatreya met Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi here on Tuesday asking him to declare drought in 435 Mandals across the state.

There are 584 Mandals in Telangana.

"The farmers are facing the worst kind of situation due to drought and the government is sleeping. 435 Mandals are reeling under severe drought condition. The government is delaying declaration of drought in those Mandals," said Dattatreya while speaking to ANI.

"Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts are the most affected. Cultivation has not reached up to the mark in this season. The state government has not taken proper steps to contain the situation and has not planned for alternative arrangement too," he said.

"Telangana farmers are worried. There is no rainfall. 45 lakh acres of the cotton crop is at stake. The government should come up with a concrete plan," added Dattatreya.

"Under the present situation, seeds should be supplied at a subsidised rate. Easy bank loans should be given to farmers," he said. (ANI)

