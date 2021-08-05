Declare Pakistan 'terrorist state', curtail its foreign aid: VHP on vandalisation of Hindu temple

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A day after a frenetic mob attacked a Hindu temple in Pakistan, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Thursday termed the country as a "terrorist state" and said that its foreign aid must be curtailed.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "This incident is very unfortunate and it is a matter of major concern. Such incidents are happening in Pakistan frequently and despite its promise to the world community to provide protection to the Hindu shrines and to the Hindu people. Even Kartarpur Gurudwara was attacked. The daughter of the granthi of Kartarpur was abducted and forcibly married. That matter has not been resolved yet."

"The world community, the human rights bodies, the UN organisations must wake up. Pakistan should be declared a terrorist state. I am confident that the government of India would also do its duty to convince the world that Pakistan needs to be declared as a terrorist state and its foreign aid must be curtailed," he added.



Earlier on Wednesday, a frenetic mob attacked a Hindu temple in Bhong city in Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan.

Pakistani lawmaker and Hindu community leader Ramesh Kumar Vankwani shared videos of the incident. In one of the videos, the mob can be seen destroying the infrastructure of the temple.

The mob vandalised the temple and broke idols and temple structures.

In another video, the frenzied mob was seen running on the road adjacent to the temple carrying sticks and rods. According to reports, the mob briefly blocked a key road nearby after attacking the temple. (ANI)

