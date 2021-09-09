Decomposed body of former J-K MLC found in Delhi flat

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The decomposed body of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC, transporter and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was recovered by the police from a flat in Delhi's Basai Darapur on Thursday, informed the police.

Trilochan was also a former President of the District Gurdwara Committee in Jammu.

Police stated that the body was recovered from the third floor of a residential complex in Basai Darapur in West Delhi, adding that the flat was taken on rent by his partner identified as Harpreet a few months back.

A mobile phone has also been recovered from the deceased, which has been identified as that of Trilochan Singh Wazir, said the police.

As per initial information, police stated that Trilochan Singh Wazir had reached Delhi from Jammu on September 1 and was supposed to board a flight to Canada from Delhi airport on September 3, but Singh did not board the flight and was missing. Since then his family members were looking for him.



Police stated that a forensic team has collected samples from the spot while the police is trying to access the CCTV footage.

While initial information suggests that Wazir was allegedly shot dead, the police is still waiting for an initial forensic confirmation before commenting on the matter. The police further stated that an investigation is underway.

"Information of a dead body was received at PS Moti Nagar. The police staff reached the spot (a flat in Basai Darapur) and found a decomposed dead body. The deceased was identified as Trilochan Singh Wazir, son of Sardar Gurbax Singh, age 67 years, resident of Jammu by one of his acquaintances. Further investigation is in progress," said DCP, West Delhi, Urvija Goel in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed grief at the news of Singh's death.

"Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex-member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," said Omar in a tweet today. (ANI)

