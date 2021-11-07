Decrease in diesel price leads to cheaper bus fare in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 7 (ANI): The drop in diesel prices has prompted the Odisha government to decrease the bus fare of different categories, State Transport Authority issued an order on Saturday.

"Due to a decrease in diesel price from Rs 102.34 to Rs 91.61, the fare for stage carriages other than town buses plying within Odisha shall be fixed at a decreased rate," the official order said.



As per the State Transportation Department, the ordinary buses will charge 87 Paise/Km as compared to an existing fare of 92 Paise/Km, while Express category buses will charge 91 Paise/Km against its previous fare of 96 Paise/Km.

Similarly, the buses in the Deluxe category will charge Rs 1.25 per Km against Rs 1.35 per Km, A.C. Deluxe buses will charge Rs 1.53 per Km against Rs 1.63 per Km and for super-premium buses passengers will have to pay Rs 2.38 per km in comparison of the previous rate of Rs 2.53 per km, the order added.

After the reduction in excise duty by the Government of India, the Odisha government on November 4 had reduced the VAT of Rs 3 on petrol and diesel. (ANI)

