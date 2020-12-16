Dedicate gardens to martyrs: MHA to paramilitary forces

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the paramilitary forces to create "vatika (gardens)" in the name of the martyrs and also put their photographs there.

"All forces should create and dedicate a vatika to the martyrs. Their picture should also be placed at the vatika," the MHA said in a letter after a review meeting held last month.

The MHA directed the forces to build the special gardens in places, which have seen maximum martyrdom like Pulwama.

"A special vatika should be made for the martyrs of Pulwama and likewise where many jawans have sacrificed their lives for the country, and police memorial-like statues with a rifle, along with a helmet on its top, should be installed there in their honour," the MHA said in its letter.

The letter was issued after a review meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah's plantation drive for the paramilitary forces on November 26.

In July, Union Home Minister Shah launched the "Tree Plantation Drive-2020", organised by the Ministry of Coal.

The home minister had said that under the drive, trees will be planted on 6,000 acres of land in 38 districts across 10 states.

"In the blind race for development, we forget the mantra of Indian culture that nature is our mother and it cannot be exploited. This is the reason why the temperature of the earth is increasing and badly affecting the climate. The world is afraid of climate change... trees are friends of humans and only trees can save us," he had said. (ANI)