Dedicated COVID-19 facilities being prepared in 51 Armed Forces hospitals across country

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Dedicated COVID-19 facilities including High Dependency Units and ICUs are being prepared in approximately 51 Armed Forces hospitals across the country, according to an official statement by the Indian Army on Friday.

Six quarantine facilities in Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar and Chennai are being run by Armed Forces amid coronavirus outbreak.

In these six facilities, 1737 persons have been quarantined, out of which 403 have been discharged on being ascertained fit, according to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In addition, fifteen other facilities catering to a total of approx 7000 capacity are being kept on standby for use, if required, around the country.

To assist in the transportation of essential supplies, medicines, and medical equipment within the country, the transport fleet of Indian Air Force is being used.

The statement added that all armed forces units are coordinating with local civilian authorities to enhance COVID-19 preparedness levels.

Apart from these, two C-17 flights were operated to China (with approx 15 tones of medical aid to include masks, personal protective equipment, and gloves) and to Iran for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

Five medical teams are kept on standby for deployment in Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Afghanistan. (ANI)

