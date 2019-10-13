Dedicated dengue wards in govt hospitals, all efforts being made: Bihar Health Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Sunday said that there are dedicated wards for dengue patients in every government hospitals in the state and all efforts are being made to tackle the menace.

"We have dedicated wards for dengue patients at all government hospitals. All preventative measures are being taken up to tackle the menace of mosquito-borne diseases," state Health Minister Mandal Pandey told ANI.

He also assured that the flood situation in the state is under control now.

"Also, the post-flood situation in the state more than 80 health camps have set up and a team of doctors are treating people. The situation is under control. ORS solutions and other relief material being given to all the people," Pandey added.

After floods in several parts of the state after heavy downpour, the threat of a dengue epidemic looms large over the region.

As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, when the heavy rains began and continued for weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ravi Shankar Prasad had visited a hospital in the state capital to review the preparedness of government hospitals. (ANI)

